A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
July 14, 2023
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 388, no. 17, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “How the FDA Can Improve Public Health — Helping People Stop Smoking” by N.L. Benowitz, et al.
- “Racial Affinity Group Caucusing in Medical Education — A Key Supplement to Antiracism Curricula” by L. Lewis, et al.
- “Genomic Diagnosis of Rare Pediatric Disease in the United Kingdom and Ireland” by C.F. Wright, et al.