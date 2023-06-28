PhD Stakeholder Perspectives on Gene Therapy in Cardiomyopathy
June 28, 2023
Project
Profile
• You will conduct research (literature review, qualitative and quantitative surveys) in the described research domain. You will be involved in the design, setup, and execution of the research, and you will report on the results in scientific publications. This research aims to lead to a doctoral degree (PhD).
• You will work with other PhD candidates and colleagues within the research team.
• You will collaborate with external stakeholders (such as healthcare providers, patient organizations) to achieve widely supported solutions and recommendations.
• You will follow the program “Patient-related and Public Health Research” of the Doctoral School of Biomedical Sciences.
• You will supervise master’s students in carrying out their master’s theses.
• You will contribute to collective activities of the research group (such as educational services, lab meetings, research proposals, etc.).
• A master’s degree in Law, Pharmaceutical Care, Drug Development, Biomedical Sciences, Medicine, Bioethics, Social Sciences, or another relevant degree (Master’s level) with a pronounced interest in innovative technologies, patient-centered research, societal, and stakeholder perspectives.
• You are enthusiastic and committed to a four-year research project. You are ambitious, dynamic, flexible, and open to challenges and developments.
• You have good organizational skills and can work independently and make decisions.
• You have excellent social and written communication skills in English and Dutch (an extra asset).
• You can work in an international multidisciplinary team.
• You have good teaching skills and can coach and motivate others.
• You have experience with social scientific methods, such as qualitative methods.
Offer
A full time position within an internationally leading multidisciplinary team with relevant experience and expertise. For this job, a contract of 1 year is offered that, after a positive evaluation, can be extended yearly to a period of 4 years.