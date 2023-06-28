PhD Stakeholder Perspectives on Gene Therapy in Cardiomyopathy

Project Arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM) is a condition affecting the myocardium, the heart’s muscle wall. A defect in proteins that connect heart muscle cells (myocytes) leads to the death of these cells, which are then replaced by scar tissue and fat cells. As a result, the heart muscle weakens and struggles to pump sufficient oxygen-rich blood to the rest of the body. Over time, ACM can lead to arrhythmias, heart failure, and sudden cardiac death. Current treatment options are only moderately effective in modifying or reducing disease progression, and there is currently no cure for inherited ACM. The GEREMY consortium (an international collaborative group funded by an EU Horizon grant) will investigate a new approach utilizing the potential of gene therapy (GT) to deliver the first cardiac gene therapy for the treatment of rare inherited forms of ACM. “Social embedding” of this new therapy is important to ensure that project goals, intermediate steps, and methods align with the needs and concerns of stakeholders who will be affected by the project’s outcomes (including physicians, patients, patient representatives, or public health policy makers) and to ensure that the ultimate project results from the GEREMY project are usable and implementable in decision-making by these stakeholders. Specifically, feedback from various stakeholders will be sought to ensure that the research priorities of the GEREMY project, including the clinical development program of cardiac gene therapy, research procedures, and selected endpoints, reflect what is most important to patients and society.

The PhD research project, which will be part of the GEREMY project, will adopt the framework of Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI). The aim of RRI is to align science, innovation processes, and outcomes with important societal values, needs, and expectations. This requires embedding ethics and social perspectives throughout the project’s lifecycle, with appropriate engagement of relevant stakeholders and a collaboration that is open, inclusive, and responsive to emerging issues. First, we will analyze existing normative policies and guidelines regarding the implementation of GT. Second, in collaboration with patient organizations EUPATI and the PLN Foundation, special attention will be given to mapping the opinions and perspectives of various stakeholders, such as physicians, patients, and patient representatives or public health policy makers, to ensure responsible implementation of the technology. We will also follow, collect, and analyze ethical guidance and literature on ethical and social issues, legal standards, and policy developments related to ATMP/gene therapy. This includes analyzing policy documents, regulatory documents, and relevant ethically related literature to provide an integrated regulatory and ethical framework for the implementation of patient-informed clinical trials with GT.