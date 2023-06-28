Some Dutch People Seeking Euthanasia Cite Autism or Intellectual Disabilities, Researchers Say

(Associated Press) – Several people with autism and intellectual disabilities have been legally euthanized in the Netherlands in recent years because they said they could not lead normal lives, researchers have found. The cases included five people younger than 30 who cited autism as either the only reason or a major contributing factor for euthanasia, setting an uneasy precedent that some experts say stretches the limits of what the law originally intended.