‘You’re Not God’: Doctors and Patient Families Say HCA Hospitals Push Hospice Care

(NBC News) – As an industry leader, HCA’s practices are followed closely by competitors. But HCA’s profits come at a cost to patients and workers, some of its doctors and employees contend. They have cited severe understaffing and insufficient investment in facilities as having caused harm to patients. Now, new criticisms are arising related to HCA’s palliative and end-of-life care for patients, according to some physicians and nurses who have worked in its facilities. They say?HCA officials?press?staff to persuade families of ailing?patients to?initiate such care, as Salas says she experienced with her daughter. (Read More)