At $20K, Stem Cell Eye Injections May Also Cost Patients Their Sight

(MedPage Today) – Gibson and other patients have raised similar concerns about treatments they received at MD Stem Cells, claiming the procedures did nothing, or in some cases, caused harm. The company purports to treat a wide array of conditions with adult bone marrow-derived stem cells — everything from degenerative eye diseasesopens in a new tab or window and paraplegiaopens in a new tab or window to neurological conditionsopens in a new tab or window including dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and autism. On top of that, the treatments are pitched as being part of a clinical trial, one that patients shell out as much as $20,000 to participate in. (Read More)