A.I. May Someday Work Medical Miracles. For Now, It Helps Do Paperwork.

(New York Times) – ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence is coming to health care, and the grand vision of what it could bring is inspiring. Every doctor, enthusiasts predict, will have a superintelligent sidekick, dispensing suggestions to improve care. But first will come more mundane applications of artificial intelligence. A prime target will be to ease the crushing burden of digital paperwork that physicians must produce, typing lengthy notes into electronic medical records required for treatment, billing and administrative purposes. For now, the new A.I. in health care is going to be less a genius partner than a tireless scribe. (Read More)