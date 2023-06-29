Health Systems Plagued by Spot Shortages Scramble for Essentials

(Axios) – Health systems that had to ration supplies during the pandemic are now facing disruptions of basic needs like syringes, surgical tourniquets, chest tubes and compounds for CT scans — and spending huge sums on workarounds. The big picture: Drug shortages aren’t the only supply problem plaguing U.S. health care as providers navigate an increasingly volatile environment characterized by acute spot shortages and manufacturing and logistics issues. The crunch isn’t expected to ease for at least a year. (Read More)