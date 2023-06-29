Older Americans Can Get RSV Vaccine This Fall After Consulting Their Doctor, CDC Says

(Associated Press) – Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first, U.S. health officials recommended Thursday. The newly approved vaccines are expected to be ready in the fall, a time when flu shots and updated COVID-19 shots also will be available. Those eligible for the RSV vaccine should talk with their doctor to see if it is right for them, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement. (Read More)