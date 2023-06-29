They Got Cancer. Then Their Drugs Were Rationed.

(Wall Street Journal) – Across the U.S., a monthslong shortage of critical chemotherapies including carboplatin and cisplatin have forced doctors and pharmacists to stretch their supplies. Some patients have received less treatment or lengthened the time between treatments, while others have had to turn to second-line options.

Doctors will be severely hampered in their ability to improve patients’ lives and survival if the drugs aren’t readily available, says Dr. Amanda Nickles Fader, president-elect of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology. “It is devastating and will become untenable soon.” (Read More)