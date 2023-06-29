Ozempic Can Make You Thin, Not Necessarily Healthy

(Wall Street Journal) – Ozempic and Wegovy can make you thinner, but the drugs alone won’t guarantee good health. For those taking these drugs, exercise is still vital to keep your heart healthy and muscles strong. Exercise lowers your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, Type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease, according to scientific studies. And strength-training is especially important when you lose a lot of weight quickly. People taking these drugs to lose weight also need the right foods to provide nutrients, fuel their body and keep them healthy. (Read More)