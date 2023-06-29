Nonclinical Factors Influence Use of Systemic Anticancer Therapy at the End of Life

(MedPage Today) – Use of systemic anticancer therapy at the end of life (EOL) varied significantly by factors unrelated to clinical characteristics, a review of more than 50,000 patients showed. Patients who received systemic treatment 30 and 14 days before EOL were more likely to be white, commercially insured, and treated at smaller and community oncology practices. These differences were driven primarily by variations in the use of immunotherapy and targeted agents. (Read More)