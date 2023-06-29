Exclusive: Indian Firm Used Toxic Industrial-Grade Ingredient in Syrup

(Reuters) – The Indian manufacturer of cough syrups that Uzbekistan said last year had poisoned 19 children used a toxic industrial-grade ingredient rather than the legitimate pharmaceutical version, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The company, Marion Biotech, bought the ingredient — propylene glycol (PG) — from trader Maya Chemtech India, as reported by Reuters. But Maya did not have a licence to sell pharmaceutical-grade materials and “dealt in industrial-grade only,” according to a source at the firm with knowledge of the Marion investigation. (Read More)