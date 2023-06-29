78 People Face Charges for $2.5 Billion in Attempted Health Care Fraud, DOJ Says

(NPR) – Federal and state law enforcement offices brought criminal charges across 16 states against 78 people for their roles in $2.5 billion in attempted health care fraud and opioid abuse schemes targeting the elderly, pregnant women and HIV patients. At least $1.1 billion was actually paid out in these cases, agency officials said. In total, 24 doctors, nurses and other medical professional as well as executives for a pharmaceutical wholesale distribution company and telemedicine businesses were among those charged, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. (Read More)