We Have a Cure for Hepatitis C–So Why Aren’t More People Getting Treatment?

(STAT News) – Over the past decade, scientists have developed new therapeutic drugs to combat hepatitis C. Simple, orally administered direct acting antiviral (DAAs) drugs, such as the combination medicine sofosbuvir/velpatasvir, can cure the highly contagious disease effectively within just 12 weeks. But these breakthrough treatments are not getting to the people who need them, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Thursday. Only one 1 of 3 adults diagnosed with the disease have been cured since 2013, when those highly effective curative drugs for hepatitis C were first approved in the U.S. (Read More)