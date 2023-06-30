Deadly Germ Behind Infant Formula Shortage Joins CDC Watchlist of Bad Bugs

(Associated Press) – U.S. health officials will start formally tracking infections caused by the rare but potentially deadly germ that sickened babies and triggered a nationwide shortage of infant formula last year. A group that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed Thursday to add infections caused by cronobacter to the list of serious conditions reported to the agency. There are about 120 infections and diseases on the national watchlist.