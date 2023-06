Covid Pandemic Linked to Surge in Child and Teen Diabetes

(BBC) – There has been an unusual rise in the number of children and teenagers around the world diagnosed with type 1 diabetes since Covid, say researchers. A new study in JAMA Network Open journal has collated available data from different countries, including the UK, on more than 38,000 young people diagnosed during the pandemic. The authors describe the increase in cases of diabetes as “substantial”. (Read More)