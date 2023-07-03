A New Kind of Disaster Aid: Pay People Cash, Before Disaster Strikes

(New York Times) – Disasters can push the world’s poorest deeper into poverty. Now aid agencies are trying something new. They’re giving small bits of cash to people just before disaster strikes, instead of waiting until afterward. While these experiments are in the early stages, and there is little research on their effectiveness, there are signs that they can help people protect themselves and their property in ways they couldn’t otherwise. (Read More)