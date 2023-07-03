When Missiles Strike Kiev, These Psychologists Race to Help

(New York Times) – Ms. Davydenko is a member of a small team within Ukraine's State Emergency Services, delivering psychological first aid at moments of crisis in the capital, Kyiv. She arrived minutes after a Russian attack, early on the morning of June 24, in which Ukrainian air defenses destroyed incoming missiles, causing fragments to careen into apartments. Russia's attacks on Ukraine have forced its emergency crews to face not only fire, smoke and blood, but also the rippling psychological effects felt by people experiencing war.