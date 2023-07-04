Lab-Grown Meat: The Science of Turning Cells Into Steaks and Nuggets

(Nature) – The main scientific and engineering challenges in the cultured-meat industry are largely the same as they were a decade ago: finding the best starter cells, mixing up a good ‘feed’ to help them grow and finessing the logistics of manufacturing. Front of mind in all of these is cost. “Some people like to use the idea, ‘oh, it’s just like brewing beer’. But it’s nothing like brewing beer,” says biotechnologist Paul Wood at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, who is critical of the industry. It is much harder and thus more expensive to nurture animal cells than microbes, he says. (Read More)