A New Edition of Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics Is Now Available

July 18, 2023

Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics (vol. 44, no. 3, 2023) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Implicit Understandings and Trust in the Doctor-Patient Relationship: A Philosophy of Language Analysis of pre-Operative Evaluations” by Monica Consolandi
  • “Phenomenology’s Place in the Philosophy of Medicine” by Matthew Burch
  • “Weak Transhumanism: moderate Enhancement as a non-radical Path to radical Enhancement” by Cian Brennan

 

