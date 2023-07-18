A New Edition of Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics Is Now Available
July 18, 2023
Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics (vol. 44, no. 3, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Implicit Understandings and Trust in the Doctor-Patient Relationship: A Philosophy of Language Analysis of pre-Operative Evaluations” by Monica Consolandi
- “Phenomenology’s Place in the Philosophy of Medicine” by Matthew Burch
- “Weak Transhumanism: moderate Enhancement as a non-radical Path to radical Enhancement” by Cian Brennan