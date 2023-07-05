Australian Rules Footballer Diagnosed with CTE in Landmark Finding for Female Athletes
July 5, 2023
(Associated Press) – A former Australian rules football player has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy in a landmark finding for female professional athletes. The Concussion Legacy Foundation said Heather Anderson, who played for Adelaide in the Australian Football League Women’s competition, is the first female athlete diagnosed with CTE, the degenerative brain disease linked to concussions. (Read More)