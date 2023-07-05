Pharma Can’t Let Big Tech Win the Race for Medical AI

(STAT News) – Five years from now, when patients walk into a doctor’s office presenting symptoms of almost any condition you can envision — whether migraine, multiple sclerosis, or obesity — their physician will offer a new kind of treatment plan that involves both pharmaceutical-based medication and a prescription digital therapeutic. Accessible through the patient’s smartphone, the digital therapeutic will deliver personalized, evidence-based interventions to treat their condition, completed through daily lessons and game-like interfaces, all guided by sophisticated algorithms. Medication and digital therapeutic will work together to deliver the best possible outcomes, an approach that will have been well-established through extensive evidence and recommended by practice guidelines.

This future isn't likely; it is inevitable. The only questions are: When will digital therapies become the standard of care, and who will lead the movement forward?