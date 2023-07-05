Former Nurse’s Pandemic ‘Doodles’ Hung at Hospitals

(BBC) – A retired nurse’s “doodles” that captured the moments NHS staff went through during the Covid-19 pandemic have been hung at two hospitals. Karen Reep, from Ampthill, Bedfordshire, said seeing her artwork at the Luton and Dunstable (L&D) and Bedford hospitals was “phenomenal”. Never formally trained, she said she started sketching her colleagues to show what they “went through”. “I was capturing a moment, I didn’t want precision, I wanted a feeling.” (Read More)