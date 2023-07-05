ChatGPT Generates ‘Convincing’ Fake Scientific Article

July 5, 2023

(Medical Xpress) – A new study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research by Dr. Martin Májovský and colleagues has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) language models such as ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) can generate fraudulent scientific articles that appear remarkably authentic. This discovery raises critical concerns about the integrity of scientific research and the trustworthiness of published papers. (Read More)

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, News, Research Ethics

