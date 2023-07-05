Having an Out-of-Body Experience? Blame This Sausage-Shaped Piece of Your Brain

(NPR) – Parvizi and a team of researchers would eventually trace the man’s symptoms to a “sausage-looking piece of brain” called the anterior precuneus. This area, nestled between the brain’s two hemispheres, appears critical to a person’s sense of inhabiting their own body, or bodily self, the team recently reported in the journal Neuron. The finding could help researchers develop forms of anesthesia that use electrical stimulation instead of drugs. It could also help explain the antidepressant effects of mind-altering drugs like ketamine. (Read More)