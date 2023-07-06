Study Says Drinking Water from Nearly Half of US Faucets Contains Potentially Harmful Chemical

(Associated Press) – Drinking water from nearly half of U.S. faucets likely contains “forever chemicals” that may cause cancer and other health problems, according to a government study released Wednesday. The synthetic compounds known collectively as PFAS are contaminating drinking water to varying extents in large cities and small towns — and in private wells and public systems, the U.S. Geological Survey said. (Read More)