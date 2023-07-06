WHO Report on Deadly Virus Among Babies in 3 Countries Has U.S. Doctors on Edge

(NBC News) – Reports of more than a dozen cases of dangerous and often deadly viral sepsis in babies in Europe — along with increasing circulation of similar viruses that typically spike in the summer and early fall — have pediatric infectious diseases experts in the U.S. on edge. “We are all on pins and needles here in the States,” said Dr. David Kimberlin, a co-director of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. (Read More)