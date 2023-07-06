Novo Nordisk Bought Prescribers Over 450,000 Meals and Snacks to Promote Drugs Like Ozempic

(STAT News) – Novo Nordisk spent $11 million on meals and travel for thousands of doctors last year, federal records show, as part of its push to promote Ozempic and other weight loss-inducing diabetes drugs. The pharmaceutical company bought more than 457,000 meals to educate doctors and other prescribers about its portfolio of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists, according to the newly released data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Read More)