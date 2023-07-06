Why Depression After Traumatic Brain Injury Is Distinct–And Less Likely to Respond to Standard Treatment

(STAT News) – Now, thanks to improved imaging techniques and the advent of brain stimulation, there may be a way to first map and then target brain circuits disrupted by TBI that lead to a specific form of depression. Siddiqi led a cohort study that pinpoints a distinct brain connectivity profile in TBI-associated depression, one that was independent of TBI (not all patients with TBI develop depression), major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and depression severity across different types of patients. (Read More)