How Medical Treatment Is Giving Ukraine a Quiet Edge Over Russia

(Wall Street Journal) – Koval’s road to recovery demonstrates a critical if subtle advantage: Ukrainians are significantly more likely than Russians to survive being wounded on the battlefield, according to U.S. casualty estimates. An assessment by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency leaked online in April estimated that roughly one in every five injuries leads to death for Russian forces, while fewer than one in every seven wounded Ukrainians has died. Neither side has provided detailed figures on their own casualties. The Pentagon is closely monitoring how Ukraine treats casualties without being able to quickly evacuate them to hospitals by helicopter like the U.S. did in Afghanistan and Iraq. (Read More)