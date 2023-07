OpenAI Makes GPT-4 Generally Available

(TechCrunch) – OpenAI today announced the general availability of GPT-4, its latest text-generating model, through its API. Starting this afternoon, all existing OpenAI API developers “with a history of successful payments” can access GPT-4. The company plans to open up access to new developers by the end of this month, and then start raising availability limits after that “depending on compute availability.” (Read More)