Employment Among People with Disabilities Hits New Post-Pandemic High

(NBC News) – People with disabilities have been among the greatest beneficiaries of the strong post-pandemic rebound in the labor market. And on Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics added another data point to this trend. Among that community, the number of employed individuals climbed by approximately 175,000 in June to 7.6 million, the BLS said, higher than at any point since June 2008, the earliest year for which data is available. (Read More)