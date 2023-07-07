Covid Hasn’t Entirely Gone Away–Here’s Where We Stand

(MIT Technology Review) – It's not just kids, of course. My colleague has just come down with covid-19. The onset of symptoms was rapid, and she described it as "like being hit by a freight train." "How very retro of you," another colleague commented. Another replied: "This is still a thing?" As a health reporter who has been covering covid since the early days, I am still asked this question on a fairly regular basis. So this week let's take a look at exactly where we stand with covid.