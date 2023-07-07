Why People Stop Using Drugs Like Ozempic

(Wired) – As demand for the drugs has risen, some have pointed out that for people to keep the weight off, they will likely have to stay on these drugs forever. That's not surprising—the same is true for other weight loss interventions—but it raises a potentially vexing problem. The data we have suggests that a significant number of people stop taking these drugs after relatively short spans. We might have near-miraculous weight loss drugs, but what happens to the people who can't stay on them?