Fight or Flight: Transgender Care Bans Leave Families and Doctors Scrambling

(New York Times) – In 20 states, bans or restrictions on transition-related medical care for transgender youths are upending the lives of families and medical providers. In places where the care is outlawed, doctors have hastily shut down practices in recent months, leaving patients in the lurch. Clinics in states where it is still permitted are newly contending with a crush of out-of-state patients seeking treatments that include puberty blockers and hormone therapy. Wait lists for initial appointments can exceed a year. (Read More)