Emergency Lights and Sirens on Ambulances May Do More Harm Than Good

Theoretically, lights and sirens save lives by parting seas of traffic to rush patients to hospitals as fast as possible. But research into them echoes Mecklenburg's takeaways: About 5% of EMS patients benefit, clinically, from quicker transports. Meanwhile, lights and sirens have been found to only save seconds or minutes at most — and almost triple the chance of crashing with a patient onboard. And yet, more than three-quarters of 911 transports to U.S. medical facilities run hot.