Europe Is Probing Whether Ozempic Use Raises Risk of Suicidal Thoughts

(Wall Street Journal) – Ozempic is under review by European drug-safety regulators after they received reports of suicidal thoughts linked to the popular weight-loss drug and another medicine in the class. The European Medicines Agency said Monday it is evaluating the safety risk for patients who take the drugs, manufactured by Novo Nordisk, after learning that three people who took the medicines reported thoughts of self harm or suicide. (Read More)