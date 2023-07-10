The New Weight Loss Drugs Are Revolutionizing Our Understanding of Desire. Food Cravings Could Be Just the Beginning

(STAT News) – GLP-1 was first identified more than 40 years ago as a chemical messenger produced in the gut that tells the pancreas to crank out more insulin. Scientists learned pretty quickly that it does so by binding to GLP-1 receptors dotting the surface of beta cells in the pancreas. But only in recent years have researchers begun to understand the extent to which the brain also uses GLP-1 as a signaling molecule. It’s through networks of neurons coated with GLP-1 receptors that GLP-1 agonists act to suppress eating — not only, as was long believed, by communicating feelings of fullness, but also by altering circuits in the brain that drive desire. (Read More)