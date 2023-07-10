Why Nearly Half of Americans with Parkinson’s Don’t See a Neurologist

(STAT News) – In 2019, 40% of Medicare beneficiaries living with Parkinson’s, or nearly 250,000 Americans, didn’t see a neurologist for their disease, according to a new study that is the largest contemporary analysis of health care utilization among Parkinson’s patients. This study, published Monday in npj Parkinson’s Disease, also found that 80%-90% of these Medicare patients didn’t meet with a physical, occupational, or speech-language therapist and that over 95% with depression or anxiety didn’t see a mental health professional. (Read More)