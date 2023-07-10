Substance Abuse Is Climbing Among Seniors

(New York Times) – But as baby boomers have turned 65, the age at which they typically qualify for Medicare, substance use disorders among the older population have climbed steeply. “Cohorts have habits around drug and alcohol use that they carry through life,” said Keith Humphreys, a psychologist and addiction researcher at the Stanford University School of Medicine. Aging boomers “still use drugs far more than their parents did, and the field wasn’t ready for that.” (Read More)