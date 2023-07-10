Scientists Used ChatGPT to Generate an Entire Paper for Scratch–But Is it Any Good?

(Nature) – A pair of scientists has produced a research paper in less than an hour with the help of ChatGPT — a tool driven by artificial intelligence (AI) that can understand and generate human-like text. The article was fluent, insightful and presented in the expected structure for a scientific paper, but researchers say that there are many hurdles to overcome before the tool can be truly helpful.

The goal was to explore ChatGPT’s capabilities as a research ‘co-pilot’ and spark debate about its advantages and pitfalls, says Roy Kishony, a biologist and data scientist at the Technion — Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa. “We need a discussion on how we can get the benefits with less of the downsides,” he says. (Read More)