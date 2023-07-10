New HIV Cases Linked to Shuttered New Mexico Salon That Offered ‘Vampire Facials’

(NBC News) – New Mexico health officials say new HIV infections have been linked to a salon that performed so-called vampire facials, almost five years after the business closed. The Albuquerque salon, called VIP Spa, was shut down in September 2018 after at least two clients tested positive for HIV following the facials. In March, another former client tested positive for HIV, according to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Health. (Read More)