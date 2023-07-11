Newly Approved Alzheimer’s Drug May Not Work as Well on Women

(Axios) – Some experts are questioning whether a newly approved Alzheimer’s drug was shown in clinical trials to be less effective on women — even though the FDA didn’t flag any such concerns when it was authorized last week. Why it matters: Nearly two-thirds of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease are female, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The $26,500 drug, Leqembi, also can cause significant side effects, and some experts question whether the benefits outweigh the risks even without accounting for any gender disparities. (Read More)