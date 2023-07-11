HCA Healthcare Patient Data Stolen and for Sale by Hackers

(CNBC) – Personal information for potentially tens of millions of HCA Healthcare patients has been stolen and is now available for sale on a data breach forum as of earlier this week. HCA, one of the largest companies in the U.S., first acknowledged the breach earlier today. In a release, it warned patients that critical personal information had been compromised, including their full name, city and when and where they last saw a provider. (Read More)