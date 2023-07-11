Alzheimer’s Drug Trials Target Older Californians. Do They Understand What They’re Signing Up For?

(Los Angeles Times) – The increasing sums spent to recruit older people with memory problems to these experiments gives some doctors pause. They say that people with dementia can confuse the helpfulness of clinical trial recruiters with actual medical care from doctors, an outcome that scientists call a “therapeutic misconception.” The purpose of a clinical trial is to test an experimental drug, these doctors point out, and not to provide medical care. (Read More)