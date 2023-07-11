The Longevity Clinic Will See You Now–for $100,000

(Wall Street Journal) – Longevity clinics aim to do everything from preventing chronic disease to healing tennis elbow, all with the goal of optimizing patients’ health for more years. Clients pay as much as $100,000 a year for sometimes-unproven treatments, including biological-age testing, early cancer screenings, stem-cell therapies and hair rejuvenation. The centers capitalize on Americans’ obsession with living longer and desire for personalized medical care, even if it comes from outside the mainstream, say industry investors and analysts.

Many doctors and scientists caution that some clinics’ treatments lack robust scientific evidence or introduce health risks. (Read More)