A New Study of Sick Infants Sees Potential in DNA Sequencing, but Also a Need for Better Ways to Interpret the Genome

(STAT News) – There’s growing evidence that DNA sequencing can help diagnose the health care system’s youngest patients — babies in their first year of life. But a new report resurfaces a thorny challenge in researchers’ quest to turn long strings of A’s, T’s, G’s, and C’s into information doctors and patients can use: Reading the genome is one challenge, interpreting it is another. (Read More)