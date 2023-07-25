A New Edition of Journal of Bioethical Inquiry Is Now Available

July 25, 2023

Journal of Bioethical Inquiry (vol. 20, no. 1, 2023) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include: 

  • “Overcoming Conflicting Definitions of ‘Euthanasia’, and of ‘Assisted Suicide’, through a Value-Neutral Taxonomy of ‘End-Of-Life Practices'” by Thomas D. Riisfeldt
  • “Counselling, Research Gaps, and Ethical Considerations Surrounding Pregnancy in Solid Organ Transplant Recipients” by Deirdre Sawinski, et al.
  • “The Morality of Kidney Sales: When Caring for the Seller’s Dignity Has Moral Costs” by Alexander Reese and Ingo Pies

 

