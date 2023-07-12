One Year Into 988 Hotline, Staff Push for Fixes to Ambitious New System

(STAT News) – In the year since the new, easy-to-remember 988 number went live, call center staff have worked hard to keep up with increasing calls to the system while also building new infrastructure to grow the program. There are over 200 local call centers across the country that answer the line, and nobody knew what to expect. Local leaders and directors at call centers say they’re proud of how they’ve handled the last year, but that there’s a lot of work left before the system works in the way everyone wants it to. (Read More)