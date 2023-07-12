Canada’s Indigenous Women Forcibly Sterilized Decades After Other Rich Countries Stopped

(ABC News) – Decades after many other rich countries stopped forcibly sterilizing Indigenous women, numerous activists, doctors, politicians and at least five class-action lawsuits say the practice has not ended in Canada. A Senate report last year concluded “this horrific practice is not confined to the past, but clearly is continuing today.” In May, a doctor was penalized for forcibly sterilizing an Indigenous woman in 2019. (Read More)